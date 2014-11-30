Free Tailbone Protector with Order

Special Offer – Sunday and Monday ONLY!

Free Booty Guard Tailbone Protector with Order

Order any Flexmeter/Docmeter or Transpack product from Flexmeters.com

on Sunday, November 30, or or Monday December 1.

And we will send you a FREE Tailbone Protector – $26 retail value plus $6 shipping value = $32 total value – FREE!!

To receive this free offer, place your order and use the Special Services area of the Paypal order form to add the code –

CybMon .

We will ship your order this week. Limited time offer!