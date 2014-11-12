Rent Wrist Guards for Snowboarding

Westchester County, NY -November 12, 2014 – Wrist guards for snowboarding and other sports can now be rented online Flexmeters.com announced today. This unusual plan is to promote wrist safety for snowboarders and other sports enthusiasts. “We are making online rental of snowboard safety gear as easy as it can be” said company founder and snowboard safety advocate Lauren Traub Teton.

“Rent it and keep it as long as you want.” Flexmeters wrist guards were designed by French mountain doctor, Dr. Marc-Herve Binet, and are the only snowboard wrist guards that have been tested and proven to reduce snowboard wrist injuries. Beginner snowboarders have a four times greater chance of breaking a wrist than more experienced riders, and Ms. Teton feels it is important that they have protection from the very first day on snow. “I have heard stories of beginners breaking BOTH wrists on their first day out, we have to do something to stop the pain and injury!” says Teton.

Flexmeter, also known as Docmeter, has a patented design using a flexible splint on the dorsal, or knuckle side of the arm, to prevent hyperflexion. Instead of possibly transferring the impact of a fall toward the elbow as some solid wrist guards may, the flex zone acts like a seat belt to keep the wrist from bending too far. Flexmeter/Docmeter offer a line of single splint wrist guards, and double splint All Season wrist guards. Flexmeter gloves with single splint or double splint guards built in are easiest to wear according to Ms. Teton who also edits the websites SnowboardSecrets.TV and SnowboardSecrets.com which was started in 2003.

“We have happy customers using Flexmeter wrist protection for skateboarding, mountain biking, roller derby, horseback riding, ice skating, Trikke, and football. We get tons of testimonials from our customers and love selling something we believe in” says Ms. Teton.

Flexmeters.com is a division of Sport Secrets LLC in Westchester County, NY.

