Wakeboarding: How to Wakeboard – Articles

Wakeboarding: How to Wakeboard

I wrote about my first experience wakeboarding on this site SnowboardSecrets.com, and you can read my article about my first time wakeboarding here.

Lauren Teton, editor SnowboardSecrets.com wakeboards first time, 2004

I heard from a writer and wakeboard teacher named Jacky Miller, and she has written a comprehensive article on learning to wakeboard, which I am sharing. Read Jacky Miller’s article on learning to wakeboard here.

Jacky Miller is a mom of four who loves to take her family on outdoors trips. She is an experienced wakeboard instructor and spent much of the past twenty years perfecting her techniques. In her free time she also writes regularly for major websites including Jen Reviews, Forbes, The Huffington Post and Fast Company. Thanks for getting in touch Jacky!